Golden Child has released the behind-the-scenes for their album cover shoot!

On January 27 KST, this Woollim Entertainment boy group unveiled the 'jacket making' video for their upcoming repackaged album 'Without You'. After wrapping up their last promotion with "Wanna Be", the group has worked their best to make a speedy return.

Check out the full video above! The full release of Golden Child's new album is on January 29.