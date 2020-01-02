BTS reveal special fan cam video of 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance

BTS have revealed a special fan cam video of their 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance!



BTS welcomed the New Year with Army by performing in Times Square, New York City for ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' on December 31 KST. The group performed "Make it RIght" and "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey, and fans who weren't able to see them live can get the experience in the latest 'Bangtan Bomb' video above.



Watch BTS's 'Rockin' Eve' performance above!

