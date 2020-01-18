Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from January 18th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this episode, SGO debuted with "Waiting for You", and there were special performances from Yujin, Seungyeon, CLC's Sorn, Cosmic Girls' Soobin, Momoland's Hyebin, and April's Chaekyung as well as Oh My Girl's Seunghee, AOA's Chanmi & SF9's Rowoon, Park Bom, Solbi, and Kim Jae Hwan.



As for the winners, Red Velvet, IU, and Changmo were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Psycho" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!



There were also performances by SF9, ATEEZ, Momoland, VERIVERY, Dream Note, ANS, B.O.Y, Dongkiz, and Nature.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: SGO







==

SPECIAL: Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn, Soobin, Hyebin, Chaekyung







==

SPECIAL: Seunghee







==

SPECIAL: Chanmi & Rowoon







==

SPECIAL: Park Bom







==

SPECIAL: Solbi







==

SPECIAL: Kim Jae Hwan







===

SF9







==

ATEEZ







==

Momoland







==

VERIVERY







==

Dream Note







==

ANS







==

B.O.Y







==

Dongkiz







==

Nature







===