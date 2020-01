'FILA Korea' has released individual member version CF films of today's BTS members V and Jimin, for their ongoing 'Back to School' backpack promotion campaign!

Both V and Jimin look totally comfortable and pumped for action in their classic, red, navy, and white 'FILA' colors, accentuated by their sleek and functional 'Back to School' backpacks. Be sure to also stay tuned for maknae Jungkook's individual CF film, coming tomorrow!