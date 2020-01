Block B's P.O has landed a CF with chocolate brand Crunky and got a chance to show off his comedic side!

The idol and actor is seen sporting a comedic vintage look as he states that he will eliminate all "b*lls****" with the power of Crunky's delicious crunch sound.

Netizens have been complimenting the CF saying:

"This concept is hilarious."

"TIme to spend all my allowance on Crunky."

"What is this LOL regardless P.O is so cute."

Check out the CF above!