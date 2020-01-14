Super Junior & A Pink to attend recording for Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice 7' today





Super Junior and A Pink will be attending a recording for Mnet's upcoming season 7 of music variety series, 'I Can See Your Voice'!

According to reports, all 6 members of A Pink will be appearing as guest panelists on the January 15 recording of 'I Can See Your Voice 7'. In addition, Super Junior members Yesung, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun are also set to appear as guest panelists on the same day, joining up with their fellow member Leeteuk - one of the hosts of 'I Can See Your Voice' since season 1.

It's unclear whether or not the two groups will appear as guests on the same episode, or if recordings for more than one episode are set to take place on this day. Meanwhile, Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice' season 7 premieres this January 17 at 7:30 PM KST.

