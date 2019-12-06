Stray Kids get down in 2nd 'Levanter' MV teaser

Stray Kids have dropped their second music video teaser for "Levanter".



In the MV teaser, the Stray Kids reveal more of their choreography for the track, and the teaser ends with the message, "Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. You make Stray Kids stay." "Levanter" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER', and they've already released their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut".



'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9. Watch the new MV teaser above and their first one here if you missed it.

