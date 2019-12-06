Stray Kids get down in 2nd 'Levanter' MV teaser

7

Stray Kids have dropped their second music video teaser for "Levanter".

In the MV teaser, the Stray Kids reveal more of their choreography for the track, and the teaser ends with the message, "Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. You make Stray Kids stay." "Levanter" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER', and they've already released their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut".

'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9. Watch the new MV teaser above and their first one here if you missed it.

Stray_Eomma
43 minutes ago

Stray Kids is the best! So much respect for these amazingly talented and adorable boys. 😊

squ1rtle
21 minutes ago

Who tf is mass disliking articles? Anywho, stan Stray Kids <3

