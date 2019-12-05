Stray Kids have dropped their music video teaser for "Levanter"!
In the MV teaser, the Stray Kids members come across something mysterious in a field and step inside. "Levanter" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER', and they've already released their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut".
'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9. What do you think of Stray Kids' MV teaser?
Stray Kids come across mystery in 'Levanter' MV teaser
