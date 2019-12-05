4

Posted by germainej

Stray Kids come across mystery in 'Levanter' MV teaser

Stray Kids have dropped their music video teaser for "Levanter"!

In the MV teaser, the Stray Kids members come across something mysterious in a field and step inside. "Levanter" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER', and they've already released their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut".

'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9. What do you think of Stray Kids' MV teaser?

nmt11432 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

Wow this is epic!!!🤩. It's FIRE!!!!

The dance that Hyunjin did is so beautiful too!

