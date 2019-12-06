TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin to feature as special hosts on 'Inkigayo'

TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin are featuring as special hosts on 'Inkigayo'.



On December 6, SBS revealed the two TXT members will be special MCs on the December 8th episode of the show. This will be Yeonjun's second time hosting 'Inkigayo' after TXT's debut this past March.



The group recently finished promotions for their first full album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic' and title song "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)".



Stay tuned for updates on TXT.