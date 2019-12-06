3

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin to feature as special hosts on 'Inkigayo'

AKP STAFF

TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin are featuring as special hosts on 'Inkigayo'.

On December 6, SBS revealed the two TXT members will be special MCs on the December 8th episode of the show. This will be Yeonjun's second time hosting 'Inkigayo' after TXT's debut this past March.

The group recently finished promotions for their first full album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic' and title song "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)".

Stay tuned for updates on TXT. 

  1. TXT
  2. Yeonjun
  3. Soobin
  4. INKIGAYO
0 311 Share 43% Upvoted
