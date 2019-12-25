Stray Kids drops M/V teaser for 'Gone Days'

Stray Kids have revealed their M/V teaser for their mixtape project release 'Gone Days'!



The teaser above starts with the man in the horse mask and Stray Kids members with a colorful, street style outfits on the couch. As previously reported, 'Gone Days' lyrics and composition were put together by the group's own 3RACHA with arrangement credits going to rapper Giriboy.



'Gone Days' is set for release on December 26 at 6 PM KST. In the meantime, take a look at Stray Kids' teaser above!