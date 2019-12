VERIVERY is gearing up for the comeback!

On December 26 at midnight KST, VERIVERY unveiled the tracklist for its 3rd mini-album 'Face Me.' The title track is "Lay Back" and the album is set for release on January 7 at 6 PM KST.

Check out album cover images below. Are you excited about their comeback?

The below album cover image is the version edited by VERIVERY.