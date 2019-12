Rookie rapper PLUMA of Mnet's 'School Rapper' season 3 has returned with his 2nd single, "Racks" feat. EXID's LE and prod. by DJ Holly!



The colorful animated MV illustrates the confident, boastful lyrics of PLUMA and LE's "Racks" in a playful manner, as the young rapper proclaims his big ambitions and goals. Meanwhile, PLUMA is currently busy working on a new album to be released some time next year.

Check out the MV above.