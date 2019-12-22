Red Velvet continue countdown until 'Psycho's release with new MV teaser

Red Velvet has just dropped a new music video teaser for "Psycho"!

The teaser clip was released through SMTOWN's official YouTube channel on December 23 at midnight KST. In the clip, a simple two-note violin instrumental loops as the members' powerful vocals lay delicate runs over it. The video captures a solo moment with each member, revealing their vintage yet modern styling for the music video.

Meanwhile, "Psycho" is set for release on December 23 at 6 PM.

Check out the teaser above!