Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

VERIVERY try out different concepts in group image teasers for 'Face Me' comeback

VERIVERY are continuing to tease their comeback!

On December 23 at midnight KST, Jellyfish Entertainment unveiled four group concept teasers for their third mini album 'Face Me.' All four images show the members dressed in two very different concepts - with two of the images featuring the boys in sophisticated and chic 'winter boyfriend' looks and the other two showing them in princely school uniforms.

Meanwhile, 'Face Me,' which features the title track "Lay Back," is set for release on January 7 at 6 PM KST.

Check out all four teasers below!

