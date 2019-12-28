Kim Gu Ra and Park Na Rae make headlines for controversial behavior during '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards'

Kim Gu Ra and Park Na Rae are making headlines for different reasons.

During the '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards', 8 different nominees for the Daesang were announced. However, Kim Gu Ra, one of the nominees, had a lot to say about it. He said, "I can't accept that I am one of the nominees, and I wonder if the viewers can. Everyone knows. I'm happy to be one of the nominees, but I've been sitting here uneasily for two hours. The entertainment awards need to be cleaned up. Programs that are 5, 10 years old are just rotating to get awards. The fodders should just be left out, and people like Shin Dong Yup, Baek Jong Won, and Yoo Jae Suk should be the only nominees. I don't know why people like Seo Jang Hoon and I are here. I know it's because of ads. We need to stop filling up 1-2 hours with 0 content. The 3 heads of the broadcast stations need to meet and talk about change. The viewers will also think Kim Gu Ra is saying something correctly."

His bold statement was met warmly by the viewers, who all thought he was saying something correct and was agreeing 100% with him. However, the problem came with Park Na Rae - who sighed loudly enough on stage that everyone heard.

Viewers said, "He's sunbae - is she getting annoyed?", "That's a little rude," and more.

What do you think about the reactions?