Park Na Rae wins Daesang at 'MBC Entertainment Awards'!

Park Na Rae is the recipient of this year's biggest award at 'MBC Entertainment Awards'!

Following the last year's recipient Lee Young Ja, another female comedian took the grand honor as Park Na Rae won Daesang for 'I Live Alone' and 'Where Is My Home'. As Lee Young Ja presented the trophy, the two comedians hugged tightly before initiating the winner's speech.

In tears, Park Na Rae thanked all the viewers and fellow entertainers with whom she felt "honored to work alongside" for many years. She also poignantly added, "My height is 148cm. I'm really short, right? But today, I am looking at the top of the heads of humans for the first time. I've never thought that I was at a higher place, that I was ever higher than anybody else. My line of vision has always been your chin or your nostrils. I was happy to look up to you all from the bottom."

"I am neither a nice person nor a good person. However, I want entertainer Park Na Rae to act in a way that would always give off a good influence to everyone," shared Park Na Rae. "Human Park Na Rae may be bad, but entertainer Park Na Rae will continue to work hard and spread good laughs. And, I will always maintain a humble position."

The female entertainer and her speech received a big round of applause at the end. Congratulations to Park Na Rae on her first Daesang ever!