Comedian Park Myung Soo gave his wife a romantic birthday surprise!



On December 17, his wife Han Soo Min shared the photos below on Instagram with the message, "Thank you for wishing me happy birthday, honey. He told me to make sure to write that he went to the early morning market to buy the flowers. Can I have a present too, honey?"



Park Myung Soo also responded, "A load of presents from my heart," and "Happy Birthday. I love you."



How sweet!