20

18

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kang Daniel transforms into a spy film star for 'Touchin'' MV

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has made his first comeback since solo debut!

The former Wanna One center released his new single "Touchin'" on November 25 at 6 PM KST. The single has a pop sound inspired by the '80s and '90s fused with more modern EDM, rock, pop, and dance elements. The song is paired with a cinematic music video where Kang Daniel is imagined as something of a chic James Bond-esque film star.


Due to his legal dispute with his former agency, he was unable to promote his previous release on television. However, for this comeback, he is scheduled to appear on KBS's 'Music Bank' and SBS's 'Inkigayo.' He is also currently considering performing at one of the major network's year-end concerts.

Check out the music video for "Touchin'" above!

  1. Kang Daniel
3 2,749 Share 53% Upvoted

6

She_her_her517 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Woo hoo! Kang Daniel displays suave visuals with catchy vocals in this classy movie themed MV - I like!

Share

5

Lxcaox81792 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

WooHoo ... ‘Touchin’ is a bop & MV is good too. Can’t wait for his live performances. Great job Kang Daniel & Konnect Ent! #KangDaniel_Touchin

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND