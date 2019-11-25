Kang Daniel transforms into a spy film star for 'Touchin'' MV

Kang Daniel has made his first comeback since solo debut!

The former Wanna One center released his new single "Touchin'" on November 25 at 6 PM KST. The single has a pop sound inspired by the '80s and '90s fused with more modern EDM, rock, pop, and dance elements. The song is paired with a cinematic music video where Kang Daniel is imagined as something of a chic James Bond-esque film star.





Due to his legal dispute with his former agency, he was unable to promote his previous release on television. However, for this comeback, he is scheduled to appear on KBS's 'Music Bank' and SBS's 'Inkigayo.' He is also currently considering performing at one of the major network's year-end concerts.

Check out the music video for "Touchin'" above!