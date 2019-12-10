Ji Sung, Kang Ki Young, & crew are ready to 'Run' in main poster + short teaser for new reality show

Actor Ji Sung will be leading a team of celebrity runners in tvN's upcoming reality series, 'Run'!

Through 'Run', Ji Sung plans on sharing his love for running and jogging with the rest of Korea, joined by actors Kang Ki Young, Hwang Hee, and Lee Tae Sun. The crew will be hitting some of the best running courses all across Korea, while preparing to take part in an official marathon in Florence, Italy.

Check out program's main poster starring Ji Sung and his handsome crew, below! The star also invites viewers on a cool morning run in his first, brief teaser, above. tvN's 'Run' officially premieres on January 2, 2020, at 11 PM KST!