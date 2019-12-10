AB6IX & Boys Da Capo join up with Brand New Music family members for 'Do That BrandNew Thing' teaser images

AB6IX, Boys Da Capo, Kanto, Kang Min Hee, and Yoda Young have come together for a friendly Brand New Music family holiday photoshoot ahead of the label's upcoming project album, 'Do That BrandNew Thing'.

AB6IX, Boys Da Capo, Kanto, Kang Min Hee, and Yoda Young will be participating in the project album's first upcoming title track "Melting", with AB6IX member Lee Dae Hwi also having participated in composing the song.



Brand New Music artists Bumkey, Yang Da Il, Kanto, KittiB, GREE, Yenjamin, and Vincent Blue will be a part of the second title track, "Look Good", produced by Keebee.



'Do That BrandNew Thing' is set to drop this December 12 at 6 PM KST.

