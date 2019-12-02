Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Baek Jin shows off moves in video teaser for JxR's 'Element'

Baek Jin and Yuri are gearing up to make their debut as project duo JxR!

On December 2 KST, they released a video teaser for their debut single "Element" focused around Baek Jin. Known for his impressive dancing skills, it should be no surprise that his teaser showcases not only his strong visuals, but his impressive freestyle dancing.

Meanwhile, Baek Jin and Yuri first won the hearts of fans as contestants on 'Produce X 101,' where they ended the show at #36 and #40, respectively.

Check out JxR's latest teaser above, and stay tuned for their debut on December 5!