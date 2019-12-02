Giriboy has a sad winter in MV for 'Snow Sweeping'

Giriboy is back with a new single!

On December 2 KST, the rapper released the music video for the track "Snow Sweeping," one of two title songs that appear on his latest album 'Deadly Album III.'



"Snow Sweeping" fuses rap and ballad to create an emotional narrative about the somber mood of winter and the bittersweet feeling of another year coming to a close. In the video, Giriboy is seen mostly alone as he walks through a cold and grey winter city scene.

Meanwhile, 'Deadly Album III' is the rapper's seventh full-length album, featuring 22 songs in total.

Check out the music video for "Snow Sweeping" above!