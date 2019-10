Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Yuri and Baek Jin will be forming a project duo soon!

According to reports, Yuri's label Esteem Entertainment and Baek Jin's label Vine Entertainment have come to an agreement to form a project duo named JxR, taking 'J' from Baek Jin and 'R' from Yuri.

JxR will be debuting some time in early December with a project single, alongside other various contents to communicate with their fans. Check out the duo's first image together as JxR, below.