Watch NCT U's hilarious NG cut from their 'Coming Home' MV filming set

Ahead of the release of the second 'SM Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter' special single, NCT U shared with fans a hilarious NG cut from their recent MV filming set!

NCT U members Taeil, Haechan, Doyoung, and Jaehyun will be working together for a special winter single "Coming Home", as a part of SM Town's 2019 winter album project 'SM Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter'. But in this particular NG cut clip above, the NCT U members end up making each other laugh with NCT U's "Timeless..." in the background.

You can look forward to the NCT U members' more "successful" version of the footage above when their new single "Coming Home" drops on December 13 at 6 PM KST!