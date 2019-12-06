11

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Watch NCT U's hilarious NG cut from their 'Coming Home' MV filming set

AKP STAFF

Ahead of the release of the second 'SM Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter' special single, NCT U shared with fans a hilarious NG cut from their recent MV filming set!

NCT U members Taeil, Haechan, Doyoung, and Jaehyun will be working together for a special winter single "Coming Home", as a part of SM Town's 2019 winter album project 'SM Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter'. But in this particular NG cut clip above, the NCT U members end up making each other laugh with NCT U's "Timeless..." in the background. 

You can look forward to the NCT U members' more "successful" version of the footage above when their new single "Coming Home" drops on December 13 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Jaehyun
  2. Doyoung
  3. NCT U
  4. Haechan
  5. Taeil
0 385 Share 100% Upvoted
GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
4 hours ago   37   41,927
GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
4 hours ago   37   41,927
Wendy
Red Velvet's Wendy opens an Instagram account
9 hours ago   8   11,963

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND