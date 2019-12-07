EXO's Baekhyun shares taking off his pants is one of his ways of expressing a close friendship

EXO's Chen asked Baekhyun why he takes off his pants so often and Baekhyun replied: "It's the sign of true friendship".



On the December 7th episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', EXO members had time to share their pet peeves. Chen said he doesn't understand Baekhyun often taking off his pants. Baekhyun first responded, "I give that as a sign we should call it a day when we're practicing."

Then Kai rebutted, "No but you do that all the time. Last time when we were working out, he took off his pants while doing pull-ups." Baekhyun revealed, "I had a good physique back then. But jokes aside, I think it's the sign of true friendship. It's my way of expressing close friendship. When we were first sharing the house as a team, I wanted to get in the shower together to bond with members."



