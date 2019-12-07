Kang Daniel sends a heartwarming message to his mother on 'My Little Old Boy'

Kang Daniel shares a heartwarming message to his mother on SBS' 'My Little Old Boy'. In the preview clip of the episode that is set to air this Sunday on December 8, Kang Daniel shares his childhood growing up with a professional athlete mother.



Kang Daniel said that his mom was a professional shooting athlete, discus thrower, and Javelin thrower. With that being said, he said his mom would reward him if he worked out. He shared the scariest moment in his childhood was realizing his mom was watching him from his behind while he was playing video games after skipping his after school class.

Kang Daniel then shared a touching message to his mom. "Thank you so much for raising me for 24 years. As always, I'm so grateful that we could be best friends in our lives and we met each other as a family. I promise I'll continue to take good care of you in the future and I hope you're always healthy and happy. I love you!"



Check out his message below! You can check out the full 3-minutes preview of the episode here.