Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung win the best couple award at the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung have won the 'Best 1 Minute Couple' award at the '2019 MBC drama awards.'

The awards ceremony took place on the 30th at the MBC Media Center where fans voted for the two, who starred together in 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung' together.

The couple took a one minute interview to address the award. Cha Eun Woo, in particular, stated; "I played a lot of jokes on her to get close to her. I felt bad because I kept teasing him." Shin Se Kyung said the same and admitted that these tactics made them closer friends.

Congratulations to the beautiful on-screen couple!

  1. Cha Eun Woo
  2. Shin Se Kyung
10

Dumbuya_Isatou922 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

I love them and the drama was so cool .. congrats to them

8

kpoplife23212 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

awww so sweet ! congratz to them ! they did make a adorable couple loved their drama

