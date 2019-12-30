Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung win the best couple award at the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung have won the 'Best 1 Minute Couple' award at the '2019 MBC drama awards.'

The awards ceremony took place on the 30th at the MBC Media Center where fans voted for the two, who starred together in 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung' together.

The couple took a one minute interview to address the award. Cha Eun Woo, in particular, stated; "I played a lot of jokes on her to get close to her. I felt bad because I kept teasing him." Shin Se Kyung said the same and admitted that these tactics made them closer friends.



Congratulations to the beautiful on-screen couple!