Baek Ye Rin waits by the dock in 'Popo (How deep is our love?)' MV

Baek Ye Rin has dropped her music video for "Popo (How Deep is Our Love?)".



"Popo (How Deep is Our Love?)" is 1 of 3 title tracks from her new album 'Every Letter I Sent You'. It's also Baek Ye Rin's first release under her independent label 'Blue Vinyl'.



What do you think of Baek Ye Rin's MV?