18

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Baek Ye Rin waits by the dock in 'Popo (How deep is our love?)' MV

AKP STAFF

Baek Ye Rin has dropped her music video for "Popo (How Deep is Our Love?)".

"Popo (How Deep is Our Love?)" is 1 of 3 title tracks from her new album 'Every Letter I Sent You'. It's also Baek Ye Rin's first release under her independent label 'Blue Vinyl'.

What do you think of Baek Ye Rin's MV?

  1. Baek Ye Rin
  2. POPO
  3. POPO HOW DEEP IS OUR LOVE
5 1,383 Share 82% Upvoted

0

lolhaha-44 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Great song but OMFG..."square" has finally been released!

It's not as good as the live ver., I think she should've re-recorded it as the english pronunciation is kinda bad. Still love it though

Share

0

dancingbella231,541 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

It's absolutely beautiful!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND