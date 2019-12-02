7

2PM's Nichkhun reveals sweet MV for Japanese track 'Story of...'

2PM's Nichkhun has dropped a music video for his Japanese track "Story of..."

In the romantic MV, Nichkhun and a mysterious woman are in love throughout the decades. "Story of..." is the title song of the 2PM member's first Japanese solo album of the same name, and it's a romantic song about writing a story with the one you love. 

Watch Nichkhun's "Story of..." MV above!

0809040 pt 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Geez is he real!?😳 So sweet so handsome.. so dreamy..

Can’t believe even after 11 years of his debut and looks still the same!!
This is what I call legendary visual of K-Pop.

The Song is so soft and touching and his angelic vocals are like singing above the clouds..
Thank you Khunnie for your hard work! Hottests are proud of you. Hope to see more of your work.
Still waiting for 2PM. 😊

0

Hottest2PMKhun45 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

I love This Christmas Time on this album! So upbeat and cheery. I think I found my xmas song for this year!

