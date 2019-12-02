2PM's Nichkhun has dropped a music video for his Japanese track "Story of..."
In the romantic MV, Nichkhun and a mysterious woman are in love throughout the decades. "Story of..." is the title song of the 2PM member's first Japanese solo album of the same name, and it's a romantic song about writing a story with the one you love.
Watch Nichkhun's "Story of..." MV above!
7
4
2PM's Nichkhun reveals sweet MV for Japanese track 'Story of...'
2PM's Nichkhun has dropped a music video for his Japanese track "Story of..."
Log in to comment