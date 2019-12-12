MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals snowy teaser image for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a snowy teaser image for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'.



The teaser image below reveals an retro camera and a crescent moon mirror on fresh white snow, and it's for part 1 of 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'. Fans are hoping for a surprise ballad from the MAMAMOO rapper, but we'll have to see.



Moon Byul's 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas' drops on December 13 KST. Stay tuned for more.

