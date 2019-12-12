MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a snowy teaser image for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'.
The teaser image below reveals an retro camera and a crescent moon mirror on fresh white snow, and it's for part 1 of 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'. Fans are hoping for a surprise ballad from the MAMAMOO rapper, but we'll have to see.
Moon Byul's 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas' drops on December 13 KST. Stay tuned for more.
8
3
Posted by1 hour ago
MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals snowy teaser image for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'
MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a snowy teaser image for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'.
0 776 Share 73% Upvoted
Log in to comment