Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals snowy teaser image for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a snowy teaser image for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'.

The teaser image below reveals an retro camera and a crescent moon mirror on fresh white snow, and it's for part 1 of 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas'. Fans are hoping for a surprise ballad from the MAMAMOO rapper, but we'll have to see.

Moon Byul's 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas' drops on December 13 KST. Stay tuned for more.  

