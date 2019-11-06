The Boyz shake it up in intense 'Tattoo' MV

The Boyz have dropped the music video for their Japanese track "Tattoo"!



"Tattoo" is the title song of their first Japanese mini album of the same name, and the MV features an intense concept with the members in a futuristic, concrete setting. Though the single is a Japanese release from The Boyz, the lyrics for the MV are in Korean.



