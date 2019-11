VIXX's Ravi announces slight postponement in the release of his 3rd EP 'Limitless Part.2'

VIXX's Ravi has decided to delay the release of his 3rd solo EP 'Limitless Part.2'.

On November 20, Ravi's label GROOVL1N announced, "The release date for Ravi's 2rd EP 'Limitless Part. 2' has been postponed from November 22 at 6 PM KST, to November 23 at 6 PM KST. It was a decision made in order to release a more completed and perfected album, so we ask fans for their understanding."

Meanwhile, Ravi also recently shared a highlight medley of his 'Limitless' EP Part.1 and Part.2, compiling all 11 tracks. Ravi's 'Limitless Part.1' was released back on November 8, with his title track "Limitless" feat. Sik-K, Xydo, prod. by Yuth.



Fans will have to wait just one more day to listen to Ravi's 'Limitless Part.2', but in the meantime, listen to his complete 'Limitless' highlight medley above.