Actress Rebel Wilson to script first ever Hollywood comedy film about K-Pop, 'Seoul Girls'

On November 19, American media outlet 'Deadline' reported that Lionsgate will be creating Hollywood's first ever K-Pop comedy film, called 'Seoul Girls'!

'Seoul Girls' follows the story of a "Korean-American high school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world’s biggest K-pop boy band. With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee, the Seoul Girls find their voices on the world’s biggest stage."

The script for 'Seoul Girls' will be written by actress Rebel Wilson, well-known for her role in 'Pitch Perfect', and revisited by writer Kim Young Il. Rebel Wilson will also star in the film, 'Deadline' stated.



What do think of the plotline so far for the first ever Hollywood film about K-Pop?

