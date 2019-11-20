5

17

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Rebel Wilson to script first ever Hollywood comedy film about K-Pop, 'Seoul Girls'

AKP STAFF

On November 19, American media outlet 'Deadline' reported that Lionsgate will be creating Hollywood's first ever K-Pop comedy film, called 'Seoul Girls'!

'Seoul Girls' follows the story of a "Korean-American high school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world’s biggest K-pop boy band. With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee, the Seoul Girls find their voices on the world’s biggest stage."

The script for 'Seoul Girls' will be written by actress Rebel Wilson, well-known for her role in 'Pitch Perfect', and revisited by writer Kim Young Il. Rebel Wilson will also star in the film, 'Deadline' stated.

What do think of the plotline so far for the first ever Hollywood film about K-Pop?

  1. misc.
9 3,723 Share 23% Upvoted

1

kraai95 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

It won't be kpop movie or movie about kpop 🙄 it will be your usual teen music/dancing hollywood flick with kpop flavor in the background and by kpop i mean what average american imagine kpop is. i hope it won't be as bad as i think it will 😵

Share

1

Down2Earth787 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Guarantee this film will be a movie about kpop from western imagination. It seems a comedy, but it will be full of the discriminating sarcasms.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS is named group of the year by Variety
14 hours ago   22   8,113

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND