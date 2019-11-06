3

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

VIXX's Ravi drops MV teaser for 'Limitless' feat. Sik-K & Xydo

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Ravi has dropped his music video teaser for "Limitless" featuring Sik-k and Xydo.

The MV teaser gives a preview of the track's luxurious concept and beat and melody. "Limitless" is Ravi's third solo EP single album, and it drops on November 8 KST.

Watch Ravi's MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  

  1. Sik-K
  2. VIXX
  3. Ravi
  4. LIMITLESS
  5. XYDO
0 204 Share 60% Upvoted
Melomance
Melomance reveal 'Festival' MV before hiatus
38 minutes ago   0   324
1Team
1Team join galactic army in 'Make This' MV
43 minutes ago   0   343

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND