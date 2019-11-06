VIXX's Ravi drops MV teaser for 'Limitless' feat. Sik-K & Xydo

VIXX's Ravi has dropped his music video teaser for "Limitless" featuring Sik-k and Xydo.



The MV teaser gives a preview of the track's luxurious concept and beat and melody. "Limitless" is Ravi's third solo EP single album, and it drops on November 8 KST.



Watch Ravi's MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



