Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

The Rose's Woosung and actress Lee Yoo Bi deny dating rumors

AKP STAFF

The Rose's Woosung and actress Lee Yoo Bi have denied their dating rumors.

On November 13, rumors the two stars were dating sprung up after Woosung and Lee Yoo Bi shared photos of the same location on their Instagram accounts. However, Woosung's label J&Star Company clarified, "Woosung and Lee Yoo Bi are acquaintances. The event in Paris was scheduled by the company, and they only attended the same event."

Lee Yoo Bi's agency also stated, "They are only close friends. Lee Yoo Bi and Woosung went to France because they each had events to attend there, and they said they met because their activities coincidentally overlapped. They have a lot of mutual acquaintances because they're close. The Halloween party was a party with these acquaintances."

Thank You 🙏

😘

