Posted by jennywill

Sunyoul hits all the high notes in his 'Into the Unknown' cover

Sunyoul has dropped another beautiful installation of 'SUNYOUL'IVE'.

The 'SUNYOUL'IVE' is a series that the UP10TION member on YouTube where he uploads covers of beautiful songs. He has covered songs such as Naomi Scott's "Speechless", Chen's "Beautiful Goodbye", Baek Ye Rin's "Bye Bye My Blue", IU's "Midsummer Night's Dream", and much more.

Now he's released a cover of Idina Menzel and Aurora's "Into the Unknown" from 'Frozen 2', hitting all the notes perfectly. Check it out above!

cupidkyumi812
31 minutes ago

As a female, even I struggle to hit the notes but he does it almost effortlessly. Stan Sunyoul!

