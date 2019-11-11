8

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Punchnello makes comeback with MV for 'Doodle' feat. Baek Ye Rin; 1st release since joining AOMG

AKP STAFF

Punchnello is back with a new single!

On November 11 KST, the rapper released the music video for his latest single "Doodle," featuring singer Baek Ye Rin. The single, which was produced by H1GHER Music's Woogie, has a sentimental mood that is rounded out by a music video that follows the concept of the song's title, as it does not feature Punchnello or Baek Ye Rin, but instead, follows sentimental time spent between a hand-drawn couple.

Meanwhile, Punchnello was the winner of 'Show Me The Money 8' and recently signed with AOMG. He is also known being a part of the hip-hop crew Club Eskimo with acts like Dean, Millic, offonoff, and MISO.


Check out the full music video for "Doodle" above!

  1. Baek Ye Rin
  2. PUNCHNELLO
0 286 Share 89% Upvoted
GOT7
GOT7 top physical album charts for the week
6 hours ago   2   6,145

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND