Nature drops highlight medley for 2nd mini album 'Nature World: Code A'

Nature is less than a day away from making their latest comeback!





On November 11 KST, the group gave fans a taste of their second mini album 'Nature World: Code A' through the release of a highlight medley video. The video revealed that the album has five tracks in total, including the title track "Oopsie (My Bad)."





Meanwhile, 'Nature World: Code A' is their second comeback this year, following the July release of their first mini album 'I'm So Pretty,' featuring the title track of the same name. It will be released on November 12 at 6 PM KST.





Check out the 'Nature World: Code A' highlight medley above!