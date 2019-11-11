TVXQ's Changmin to team up with celebrity chef Baek Jong Won for new international food program

Baek Jong Won and TVXQ's Changmin are preparing to star in their very own food program!



On November 11 KST, it was revealed that the two will be teaming up for a program entitled 'Western Food's Western Food' (lit. trans), which is set to start airing on both JTBC and the History Channel in early December.



The program is being described as a 'food blockbuster' that will be centered around the food culture of countries all across the world. It will also feature literary critic Chung Jae Chan, architect Yoo Hyun Joon, and writer Chae Sa Jang.



Stay tuned for more news about this new program!