NU'EST's Baekho to go on 'BAEKHO-liday' mini concert tour; dates announces for Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei

NU'EST's Baekho is about to go on a solo mini concert tour!

On November 11 KST, Pledis Entertainment revealed posters for Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei stops of Baekho's 2020 mini concert tour 'BAEKHO-liday.' The Macau show will be held on January 11, the Taipei show will be held on February 14, and the Bangkok show will be held on February 16.

Meanwhile, ticketing has yet to be announced, with Pledis Entertainment asking fans to stay tuned to each stop's respective ticket distributor for more information about the show.

Check out the posters for 'BAEKHO-liday' below!