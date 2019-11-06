IU changes 'Red Queen' lyrics at recent concert to pay tribute to Sulli

IU is reported to have changed the lyrics to her song "Red Queen" at a recent concert to pay tribute to Sulli, who passed away last month.



At IU's 'Love Poem' concerts in Gwangju on November 2-3, fans noted she changed her lyrics to her 2015 song "Red Queen" featuring Zion.T, which she previously revealed was inspired by Sulli's self-portrait. In place of Zion.T's rap, she revealed the lyrics below:



"Fill up a black martini

Fill up the glass for the queen without pity

Made her eyes so thinly bloodshot

Will she smile at the world one more time?

Hey, don't bother queen no more

Please don't wake queen up no more

Red queen's going back go on

My queen keep it up go on

Fill up a black martini

Fill up the glass for the queen without pity

A bouquet of flowers in the dark

I give her lullaby bye bye bye

Bye, my majesty"

Listen to IU's original version of "Red Queen" and her tribute version below.