Jung Se Woon sings 'I Draw You' for 'Extraordinary You' OST

Jung Se Woon is the voice behind "I Draw You" for the 'Extraordinary You' OST.



"I Draw You" is about missing someone and drawing them in your mind in case you might forget them, and the music video above shows the perspective of Number 13 aka Haroo (played by Kim Ro Woon). It also features scenes between Number 13 aka Haroo and Eun Da Oh (Kim Hye Yoon).



Watch Jung Se Woon's "I Draw You" MV above! Have you been watching 'Extraordinary You'?







