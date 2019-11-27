6

Feeldog dyes the world positive in groovy MVs for solo debut singles 'Feelin & Chillin' + 'No Excuse'

BIGSTAR and UNB member Feeldog has officially kicked off his career as a solo artist, with his feel good debut single album 'Dye The World To Positive'!

The single album contains 2 tracks - "Feelin & Chillin" (Prod. by G-Point) and "No Excuse" (Prod. by Q.min). "Feelin & Chillin" portrays a healing, postive message dedicated to listeners, combining an upbeat 808 bass rhythm with the electronic piano and synth. "No Excuse", produced by UNB's producer Q.min, with a more critical message dedicated to those who make mistakes, but are unable to make their mistakes up to others.

Check out Feeldog's solo debut MVs for "Feelin & Chillin" and "No Excuse", above and below. 

0 369 Share 75% Upvoted

