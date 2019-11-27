7

3

Posted by beansss

Child actor Kim Kang Hoon of 'When the Camellias Bloom' warms hearts by confessing he has a girlfriend who looks like Red Velvet's Irene

On the upcoming, November 28 broadcast of KBS2's 'Happy Together 4', 11-year old child actor Kim Kang Hoon of the recently ended hit series 'When The Camellias Bloom' made a guest appearance, showing off his variety skills!

During the talk show, Kim Kang Hoon warmed the hearts of the MCs as well as his fellow guests by confessing, "I have a girlfriend that I've been dating for 220 days." He added, "I am a fan of Red Velvet's Irene, and my girlfriend resembles Irene." The child actor even went on to share the full story of how he confessed to his girlfriend after a month-long crush, and more. 

You can catch this week's episode of KBS2's 'Happy Together 4' on November 28 at 11:10 PM KST!

LuluM816 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He literally was the scene stealer in When The Camellia Blooms

teleri2,787 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Oh my goodness I bet he's got a GF and lots of little girl fans as well LOL He's a cutie!

