Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n revealed their mirrored love story in their music video for "New York"!
"New York" is about long-distance love and the excitement that comes with meeting after a separation away, and the MV reveals the experiences of two people in different countries.
Watch Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n's "New York" MV above and their live performance clip below!
Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n reveal mirrored love story in 'New York' MV
