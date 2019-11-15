Cosmic Girls reveal out of this world MV teaser for 'As You Wish'

Cosmic Girls have revealed their out of this world MV teaser for "As You Wish".
In the teaser, the Cosmic Girls are stationed on the moon as they study cosmic subjects. Cosmic Girls' seventh mini album 'As You Wish' drops on November 19 KST.
What do you think of Cosmic Girls' MV teaser?
