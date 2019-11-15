2

South Club start with a slap in 'Twice' MV

South Club have dropped their music video for "Twice".

The MV starts with South Club's Nam Tae Hyun getting slapped in the face and goes over his love story. "Twice" is about being head over heels in love with someone and wanting to feel their love two times.

Watch South Club's "Twice" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

