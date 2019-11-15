11

All 4 members of Girl's Day get together for mukbang and catching up in Hyeri's new vlog!

On November 15, Girl's Day's Hyeri shared a wonderful gift with fans - a vlog capturing Girl's Day's get together and mukbang as a full group!

In the vlog, Hyeri greeted her YouTube viewers brightly with her fellow Girl's Day members Minah and Yura behind her, taking fans back. The ladies headed to a gopchang restaurant, where leader Sojin joined in soon afterward. The 4 members indulged in a several-course meal starting with grilled beef, grilled gopchang, gopchang stew, and even gopchang fried rice!

For dessert, Girl's Day visited a brown sugar milk tea bar suggested by Sojin, before Hyeri drove everyone to Sojin's apartment. Finally, the members all greeted Sojin's adorable cats and then bid farewell to viewers, revealing that they would be staying up very late chatting and gossiping, "off the record"!

This marks Girl's Day's first time appearing on a broadcast as a full group since the members chose to go their separate ways earlier this year, rather than renewing with Dream T Entertainment. Meanwhile, Hyeri recently completed her latest drama production, tvN's 'Miss Lee'. 

Love it!

I love this energy! Hope they'll continue to have a tight bond with each other for a very long time.

