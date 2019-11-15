Supreme court overturns previous decision of banning singer Yoo Seung Joon from obtaining F-4 travel visa

On November 15, Seoul's Supreme court overturned its previous decision in singer Yoo Seung Joon's ongoing legal case against the Los Angeles office of the Consulate General of Korea.

Yoo Seung Joon has been unable to enter South Korea since 2002, when he renounced his Korean citizenship, earning travel restrictions from the government. Then, in 2015, he attempted to apply for a F-4 travel visa as a foreigner in order to visit family, which was denied by the Consulate General in Los Angeles.

While his first and second court cases involving the F-4 visa ban ended in the Consulate General's favor, on November 15, the Supreme court declared, "We have decided to nullify the defendant's ban on the plaintiff's visa request."



Yoo Seung Joon's legal representative stated in light of the new decision, "We were expecting these results from the Supreme court. We will be able to give more details on our next steps after assessing the court's decision more accurately. We hope that the government will also take note of this overturned decision."







It seems likely that Yoo Seung Joon may soon return to South Korea after 17-years.

