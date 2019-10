Tiffany Young has returned with another bold single and MV, "Run For Your Life".

In this comeback single, Tiffany returns to her girl group roots with an edgy dance performance, but with upgraded style, class, as well as a more unique sound and concept. The new single comes just ahead of Tiffany's upcoming 'Magnetic Moon' tour in North America, kicking off this October 25 in San Francisco, California.

Watch Tiffany's electric performance in "Run For Your Life" above.